Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.90 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NYSE CARR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

