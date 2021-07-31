Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Shares of KOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 151,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

