Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

LAWS traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.