Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,146. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

