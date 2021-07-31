Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.530 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

