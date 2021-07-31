ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. 193,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

