Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,239. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.