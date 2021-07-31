Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DALXF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

