Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 99,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.86. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

