Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 32,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

