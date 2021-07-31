North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,965 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

