Avondale Wealth Management Has $328,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,623.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,490.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,633.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

