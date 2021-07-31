Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 475,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

