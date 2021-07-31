State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 74,955,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,828,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

