Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE opened at $167.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $167.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

