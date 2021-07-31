Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of APH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.49. 2,475,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,672. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.