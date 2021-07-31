Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

