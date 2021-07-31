Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

OTCMKTS:BRBMF remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. Big Rock Brewery has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

