Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.
OTCMKTS:BRBMF remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. Big Rock Brewery has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
