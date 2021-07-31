EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.39 billion.

EME traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,752. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

