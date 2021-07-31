EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.39 billion.
EME traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,752. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.