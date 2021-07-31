North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.383-$1.587 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

