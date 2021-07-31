Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.11 million.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 143,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

