Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.11 million.
Shares of RDWR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 143,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
