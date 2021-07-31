Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CWST traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 508,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,963. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

