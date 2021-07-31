Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 286,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $585.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.