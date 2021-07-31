20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.96, a P/E/G ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

