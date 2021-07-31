Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

