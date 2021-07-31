Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 344,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

