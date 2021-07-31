Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $226.74. The stock had a trading volume of 743,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.