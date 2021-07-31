PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. 1,028,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,764. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

