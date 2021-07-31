Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,656. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

