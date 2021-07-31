Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IGLDF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,750.00.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

