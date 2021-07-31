Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

LH stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.15. 645,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,745. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.89.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.