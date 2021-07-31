Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $110.26. 2,679,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.