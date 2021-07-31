Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.83. The company had a trading volume of 878,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.