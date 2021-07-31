Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Announces Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), reports.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.