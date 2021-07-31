Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.09. 2,106,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,214. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

