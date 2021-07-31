North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 5.52% of BGSF worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

