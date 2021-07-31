North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,001 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

