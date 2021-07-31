PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.25.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.