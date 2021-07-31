The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 536,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

