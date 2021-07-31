Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $181.95.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.