O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

