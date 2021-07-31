InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,943. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

