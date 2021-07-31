PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

