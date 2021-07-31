Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. 2,846,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

