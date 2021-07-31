Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,126.19.

AMZN stock traded down $272.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

