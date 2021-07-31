Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $297.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

