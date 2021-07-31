444 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.