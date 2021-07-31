1,000 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

