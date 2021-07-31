Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,028 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.