Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $29,000 in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.27. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

